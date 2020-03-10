Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

4-year-old Boy in Mumbai Dies after Falling into Septic Tank Covered with Wooden Plank

A passerby who saw children crowding around the septic tank alerted others as well as police, said a senior officer.

PTI

Updated:March 10, 2020, 9:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
4-year-old Boy in Mumbai Dies after Falling into Septic Tank Covered with Wooden Plank
Image for representation.

Mumbai: A four-year-old boy on Tuesday died after he fell into a septic tank covered with a wooden plank in Govandi suburb of Mumbai, police said. The incident took place near a temple in Shivaji Nagar area of the eastern suburb, an official said.

"Arif Nasuullaha Shaikh was playing with other kids when he fell in to the septic tank covered with a wooden plank. CCTV footage of the incident showed the boy falling in, with a man standing close by failing to notice the mishap as he was busy talking on his mobile phone," the official added.

A passerby who saw children crowding around the septic tank alerted others as well as police, he said.

"Arif was taken out of the tank and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered," said the Shivaji Nagar police station official.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram