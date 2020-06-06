4-year-old Boy Recovers as Noida Reports 27 New Cases Across 16 Sectors

Noida reported 27 more Covid-19 patients across 16 sectors even as the virus reached the rural areas, including Jewar, according to the bulletin released by the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration.

On a positive note, five patients were cured and discharged, including a 4-year-old boy. Noida presently has 209 active cases, while 353 patients have recovered till date.

The GB Nagar administration has been regularly conducting screening in various locations to detect the infected person.

With the biggest ever jump of 9,851 new cases and 273 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally in India reached 2,26,770 on Friday, Health Ministry data revealed. The surge comes amid the first phase of unlock after a two-month shutdown even as the government plans to open religious places from next week.

Of the total cases, 1,10,960 are active, and 1,09,462 have recovered, while 6,348 lost the battle against the pandemic so far.

The worst-hit state continues to be Maharashtra with a total of 77,793 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 27,256, Delhi with 25,004 and Gujarat with 18,584 cases.