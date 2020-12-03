4-year-old Boy Succumbs to Injury Hours After Being Rescued from 30-ft Open Borewell in UP's Mahoba

The four-year-old boy, who fell in a 30-foot open borewell in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba, succumbed to his injuries, hours after he was rescued by a team of national and state disaster response on Thursday. The child was found in an unconscious state and rushed to the district hospital in the wee hours of Thursday.

A 20-hour harrowing rescue operation began in Budhaura village on Wednesday after Dhanendra Kushwaha fell in the borewell around 1pm while playing. Soon, villagers dialed the police and the district administration, and a search team was called.

Initially, a fire brigade team started a rescue operation with a JCB, however, attempts failed. A team of NDRF and SDRF was then called from Lucknow and rescue operation started at 11 pm.

Health department officials were also present in the village and efforts were underway to bring the child out. The administration made arrangements to supply oxygen in the borewell.

According to District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar, the boy’s father Bhagirath Kushwaha was irrigating wheat crop with his wife when his son fell into the borewell in the field.