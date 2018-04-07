English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
4-year-old Girl Bludgeoned to Death, Family Suspect Rape, Murder
People staged a demonstration in the village and demanded that the perpetrators be arrested immediately.
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Muzaffarnagar: A four-year-old girl was bludgeoned to death with a brick by unidentified assailants in Khatoli in the city, with family members alleging she was raped before being killed, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday evening.
The girl's family suspect she was raped and killed. A brick with blood on it was found from the spot, Circle Officer Rajive Kumar Singh said.
The body has been sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated , he said. People also staged a demonstration in the village and demanded that the perpetrators be arrested immediately.
