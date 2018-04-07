GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

4-year-old Girl Bludgeoned to Death, Family Suspect Rape, Murder

People staged a demonstration in the village and demanded that the perpetrators be arrested immediately.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2018, 4:53 PM IST
4-year-old Girl Bludgeoned to Death, Family Suspect Rape, Murder
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Muzaffarnagar: A four-year-old girl was bludgeoned to death with a brick by unidentified assailants in Khatoli in the city, with family members alleging she was raped before being killed, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening.

The girl's family suspect she was raped and killed. A brick with blood on it was found from the spot, Circle Officer Rajive Kumar Singh said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated , he said. People also staged a demonstration in the village and demanded that the perpetrators be arrested immediately.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
