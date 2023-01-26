CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 4-year-old Girl Dies After 6 Houses Collapse Due to Excavation Work at Agra Dharamshala
1-MIN READ

4-year-old Girl Dies After 6 Houses Collapse Due to Excavation Work at Agra Dharamshala

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 16:18 IST

Agra, India

According to the police, the incident took place in Tila Maithan locality near Agra City Railway Station. (ANI Photo)

According to the police, the incident took place in Tila Maithan locality near Agra City Railway Station. (ANI Photo)

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Vikas Kumar, the incident took place around 7 am.

A four-year-old girl died and few others were injured after six houses collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Thursday morning reportedly due to an excavation work in a nearby dharamshala, police said.

According to PTI, an excavation work was going on in a dharamshala in Tila Maithan locality near Agra City Railway Station. Six houses and a temple collapsed under its impact.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Vikas Kumar, the incident took place around 7 am, per PTI.

“Three persons were trapped under the debris. They were identified as Vivek Kumar and his two daughters – 5-year-old Videhi and 4-year-old Rusali,” the police officer told PTI.

Both of children were taken to a hospital where Rusali died.

Manoj Verma, another resident whose house collapsed in the incident, told PTI, “With the grace of god the incident happened in the morning when very few people were in their houses. Had it happened at night, many people would have been trapped." The police officer said they are investigating the matter.

(With PTI Inputs)

first published:January 26, 2023, 15:56 IST
last updated:January 26, 2023, 16:18 IST
