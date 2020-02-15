English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
4-year-old Girl Raped by School Bus Driver in Haryana's Panchkula
The girl has been admitted to a hospital and efforts are on to nab the accused, police said.
Image for representation.
Chandigarh: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a school bus driver in Haryana's Panchkula district, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred in the bus in Pinjore on Friday, an officer said. The girl has been admitted to a hospital. Efforts are on to nab the accused, the police said.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.
