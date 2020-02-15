4-year-old Girl Raped by School Bus Driver in Haryana's Panchkula

Chandigarh: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a school bus driver in Haryana's Panchkula district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the bus in Pinjore on Friday, an officer said. The girl has been admitted to a hospital. Efforts are on to nab the accused, the police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

