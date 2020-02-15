Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

4-year-old Girl Raped by School Bus Driver in Haryana's Panchkula

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
4-year-old Girl Raped by School Bus Driver in Haryana's Panchkula
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail

Chandigarh: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a school bus driver in Haryana's Panchkula district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the bus in Pinjore on Friday, an officer said.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital. Efforts are on to nab the accused, the police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

