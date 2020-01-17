English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
4-Year-Old Girl Raped by Two Boys Aged 8 and 12 in Andhra Pradesh
Based on a complaint from the victims mother, the boys, aged 8 and 12, have been detained under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, the police said.
Representative image.
Kakinada: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys while she was alone in her residence here on Friday, police said.
Based on a complaint from the victims mother, the boys, aged 8 and 12, have been detained under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, the police said, adding that the girl has been sent for a medical examination.
-
