English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
4-year-old Indian Boy Returning from Saudi Arabia Dies on Flight Due to Seizure
The Oman Airways flight, flying from Jeddah to Kozhikode in Kerala, made an emergency landing in Abu Dhabi on Monday afternoon after the tragic incident, the airlines said. The boy developed epileptic seizures 45 minutes after the take-off.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Abu Dhabi: A four-year-old Indian boy died on a flight due to epileptic seizures on his way back from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah with his family.
The Oman Airways flight, flying from Jeddah to Kozhikode in Kerala, made an emergency landing in Abu Dhabi on Monday afternoon after the tragic incident, the airlines said.
The boy, identified as Yahya Puthiyapurayil developed epileptic seizures 45 minutes after the take-off, a relative told the Khaleej Times.
"He was running a mild fever while boarding the flight from Jeddah and developed epileptic seizures in mid-air. He died on his mother's lap. The family is inconsolable," said the boy's uncle Mohammed Nadeer, who lives in Abu Dhabi.
Puthiyapurayil was a specially-abled child who could not walk or talk.
"He was wheel-chair bound and had been undergoing treatment since his birth. He was travelling with a 13-member family pilgrimage group including his parents, uncles and cousins," the Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday.
An Indian Embassy official said the boy's body was repatriated early on Tuesday morning on an Etihad flight. The body reached Kannur and the burial was done by the afternoon, according to relatives.
"We were notified about the tragic incident on Monday afternoon. We spoke to the immigration officials in Abu Dhabi to facilitate the visa for the father. It was around 10.30 p.m. in the night when the formalities were completed," said M. Raja Murugan, Counsellor (Consular) at the Embassy.
"We opened the Embassy at night and facilitated the cancellation of the boy's passport and registration of death and issued the no-objection letter to take the mortal remains to India."
The Oman Airways flight, flying from Jeddah to Kozhikode in Kerala, made an emergency landing in Abu Dhabi on Monday afternoon after the tragic incident, the airlines said.
The boy, identified as Yahya Puthiyapurayil developed epileptic seizures 45 minutes after the take-off, a relative told the Khaleej Times.
"He was running a mild fever while boarding the flight from Jeddah and developed epileptic seizures in mid-air. He died on his mother's lap. The family is inconsolable," said the boy's uncle Mohammed Nadeer, who lives in Abu Dhabi.
Puthiyapurayil was a specially-abled child who could not walk or talk.
"He was wheel-chair bound and had been undergoing treatment since his birth. He was travelling with a 13-member family pilgrimage group including his parents, uncles and cousins," the Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday.
An Indian Embassy official said the boy's body was repatriated early on Tuesday morning on an Etihad flight. The body reached Kannur and the burial was done by the afternoon, according to relatives.
"We were notified about the tragic incident on Monday afternoon. We spoke to the immigration officials in Abu Dhabi to facilitate the visa for the father. It was around 10.30 p.m. in the night when the formalities were completed," said M. Raja Murugan, Counsellor (Consular) at the Embassy.
"We opened the Embassy at night and facilitated the cancellation of the boy's passport and registration of death and issued the no-objection letter to take the mortal remains to India."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DeepVeer Wedding: Twitter Breaks Into Hilarious Memes As Fans Wait for Ranveer, Deepika's Pics
- Shah Rukh Khan Defends Thugs of Hindostan Failure, Says People Have Been a Little Too Harsh
- While You Were Busy Following #DeepVeerKiShadi, Here Are 7 Other Things That Happened in India Today
- Intel AI DevCon: Betting Big on Neural Compute Stick 2, And a Generous Dose of AI
- Karan Johar Apologises for Hurting Northeast Sentiments, Says It was 'Unintentional'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...