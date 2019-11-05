4-year-old Indian Girl Dies After Being Run over By Car Outside Her School in Dubai, Mother Injured
Both the mother and child were crushed between the moving vehicle and a parked one. The girl died on the spot while her mother was transported to NMC hospital and has a fracture.
Representative image.
Dubai: A four-year-old Indian girl died while her mother was seriously injured when they were run over by a car outside her school in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a media report said on Monday.
The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in Jebel Ali town, about 35 km from Dubai, the Gulf News report said.
Brigadier General Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Jebel Ali Police Station, said the accident took place when a female motorist, reportedly African, was reversing her vehicle and accidentally stepped on the accelerator pedal instead of the brake.
Both the mother and child were crushed between the moving vehicle and a parked one. The girl died on the spot while her mother was transported to NMC hospital and has a fracture. The accident also resulted in the damage of three other vehicles that were parked adjacent to each other.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neil Nitin Mukesh on Bypass Road and Why He Feels at Ease with Thrillers
- Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: 5 Times He Proved to be a Doting Husband
- Bigg Boss 13 First Finale Eviction: Fans Unhappy with Rashami, Devoleena, Shefali's Elimination
- BTS Star Jungkook Under Investigation After Car Accident
- Want to Protect Your Child From The 999 AQI Air? Here Are Some Air Purifiers