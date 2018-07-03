English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
4-year-old Rape Survivor From MP's Satna District Admitted to Delhi AIIMS
The incident occurred close on the heels of the alleged rape of an eight-year-old girl by two men in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on June 26.
New Delhi: A four-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by a man in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, was on Tuesday flown to Delhi and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in a "critical" condition.
According to a source in the hospital, the girl was admitted to the paediatric surgery department and might have to undergo a surgery as she has several injuries in her private parts.
"She was admitted to the hospital at 7 pm. Her condition is critical and she may undergo surgery soon," the source said, adding a team of doctors is being constituted by AIIMS administration to monitor her condition.
The girl was allegedly raped by one Mahendra Singh Gaud (23), who was known to her family, on July 1.
The accused, who had left the child injured at the spot, was arrested yesterday.
"Gaud went to the girl's house on Sunday night. As he was known to the family, the girl's father went out for some work. In the meantime, Gaud took the girl with him to Panna village and raped her. He left her there in an injured condition and went home," a police officer had said.
After the girl's father confronted the accused, the latter took them to the spot where he had left her. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, from where she was referred to the district hospital in Satna.
The accused was booked under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The incident occurred close on the heels of the alleged rape of an eight-year-old girl by two men in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on June 26.
