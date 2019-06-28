Take the pledge to vote

4-year-old Girl Allegedly Raped and Murdered in Chennai, Neighbour Arrested

Police sources said the accused, a former military person, was known to the victim and when the child was alone, he took her to his residence and raped her.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:June 28, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
4-year-old Girl Allegedly Raped and Murdered in Chennai, Neighbour Arrested
Chennai: A day after a four-year-old girl was raped and found murdered in Thirumullaivoyal on the outskirts of Chennai, a 60-year-old neighbour Meenakshi Sundaram was arrested on Friday. The accused has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is on, say police sources.

Police sources said the accused, a former military person, was known to the victim and when the child was alone, he took her to his residence and raped her. Police sources said they found one pair of the victim’s earrings at the accused residence along with broken bangles.

On Thursday, the father of the victim had left for work and at around 5pm, the mother went to drop her son at the tuition class five blocks away leaving the four-year-old child alone at the residence. When the mother returned home, her daughter was missing. The mother panicked and called her husband and also went around searching for her daughter. She wasn’t able to trace her daughter and the couple later went to the police station and filed a missing compliant.

The police officer searched the residence and found the girl’s body in a gunny bag that was placed inside a bucket in the victim’s bathroom. The girl’s body was taken to Kilpauk Government hospital for post mortem.

The tragic death of the four-year-old had left the neighbours shocked and angry. Neighbours demand that the accused be hanged to death. Some of the neighbours who spoke on anonymity said they saw the accused near the victim’s residence but did not expect him to be a rapist and a murderer.

(With inputs from Vaishali CS)​

