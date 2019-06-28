4-year-old Girl Allegedly Raped and Murdered in Chennai, Neighbour Arrested
Police sources said the accused, a former military person, was known to the victim and when the child was alone, he took her to his residence and raped her.
Representative image.
Chennai: A day after a four-year-old girl was raped and found murdered in Thirumullaivoyal on the outskirts of Chennai, a 60-year-old neighbour Meenakshi Sundaram was arrested on Friday. The accused has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is on, say police sources.
Police sources said the accused, a former military person, was known to the victim and when the child was alone, he took her to his residence and raped her. Police sources said they found one pair of the victim’s earrings at the accused residence along with broken bangles.
On Thursday, the father of the victim had left for work and at around 5pm, the mother went to drop her son at the tuition class five blocks away leaving the four-year-old child alone at the residence. When the mother returned home, her daughter was missing. The mother panicked and called her husband and also went around searching for her daughter. She wasn’t able to trace her daughter and the couple later went to the police station and filed a missing compliant.
The police officer searched the residence and found the girl’s body in a gunny bag that was placed inside a bucket in the victim’s bathroom. The girl’s body was taken to Kilpauk Government hospital for post mortem.
The tragic death of the four-year-old had left the neighbours shocked and angry. Neighbours demand that the accused be hanged to death. Some of the neighbours who spoke on anonymity said they saw the accused near the victim’s residence but did not expect him to be a rapist and a murderer.
(With inputs from Vaishali CS)
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sony HT-X8500 Review: If Dolby Atmos is What You Need in Your Life, This is The Soundbar to Buy
- PUBG Working on New Game, Could Feature Narrative and Story-Based Missions
- WhatsApp Wants You to Share Status Update as Facebook Story Too: Here is What You Need to Know
- Nearly 100 Cars Get Stuck in a Muddy Field, After Google Maps Suggested a Quicker Detour
- On Elon Musk’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look at Tesla’s Journey
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s