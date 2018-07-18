4-Year-Old Raped, Dumped on the Road in MP, Accused on the Run

A four-year-old girl was raped and dumped on the road amid incessant rains in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.The matter came to light when passersby spotted a girl lying on the road between Damoh railway station and the railway colony and informed the police. The cops admitted the girl to the district hospital, where a medical examination confirmed rape.A team of officials from the women and child development department also reached the hospital to take stock of the situation. The girl was referred to Jabalpur Medical College in the absence of adequate facilities at the district hospital.Police registered a case against unknown accused and a hunt is on to nab the culprit. Seema Jaat, one of the members of the State Women’s Commission, also directed the police to ensure a speedy probe.A few days ago, a 14-month-old girl was raped by her relative in Lateri town of Vidisha, around 60km from Bhopal. The inebriated 40-year-old man had taken the girl to his home to play with her. He raped her and then returned her to her parents, claiming that she suffered injuries after she fell. However, a medical examination confirmed rape.