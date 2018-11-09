GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
»
1-min read

4-year-old Raped, Strangled to Death in UP's Etah

The victim went missing from her bed on Thursday night, her uncle complained to the police.

IANS

Updated:November 9, 2018, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
4-year-old Raped, Strangled to Death in UP's Etah
Representative image.
Loading...
Lucknow: A four-year-old girl was raped and then strangled to death in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday after her body was recovered from a cattle shed.

The victim went missing from her bed on Thursday night, her uncle complained to the police.

A search in the morning led to the discovery in the cattle shed when villagers went to get fodder.

An autopsy has confirmed rape and the cause of death as strangulation, a doctor told IANS.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...