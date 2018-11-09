4-year-old Raped, Strangled to Death in UP's Etah

A four-year-old girl was raped and then strangled to death in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday after her body was recovered from a cattle shed.The victim went missing from her bed on Thursday night, her uncle complained to the police.A search in the morning led to the discovery in the cattle shed when villagers went to get fodder.An autopsy has confirmed rape and the cause of death as strangulation, a doctor told IANS.