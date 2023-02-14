CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 4 Years of Pulwama Attack: PM Modi Leads Tributes to Heroes Who Lost Lives
1-MIN READ

4 Years of Pulwama Attack: PM Modi Leads Tributes to Heroes Who Lost Lives

By: News Desk

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 09:16 IST

New Delhi, India

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Reuters)

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber in J&K's Pulwama district. Forty jawans of the CRPF were killed in the attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the ghastly Pulwama attack that took place this day four years ago.

PM Modi took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, “Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama."

“We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India," PM Modi’s tweet read.

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the soldiers who lost their lives in the attack. In a tweet, Shah said, “I pay homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on this day in the year 2019. The nation can never forget their sacrifice. Their valour and indomitable courage will always remain an inspiration in the fight against terrorism".

What Happened in Pulwama?

At Latoomode of Awantipora in Pulwama, an explosive-laden vehicle entered the Jammu-Srinagar highway from a bylane and overtook a bus, fifth in the convoy, and exploded. The bus was blown to smithereens. The sixth bus was also impacted by the blast. Around 40 CRPF jawans died, 39 in the 5th bus and one from the ROP. Five more men in the sixth bus were injured.

The convoy of 78 vehicles, transporting 2,547 jawans, left Jammu transit camp at 3:30 am. The jawans were returning from leave or going to areas of deployment

