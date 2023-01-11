4-Yr-Old Girl Thrown off Karnataka School Bus Due to Rash Driving, Dies on Spot

In a horrifying case, a four-year-old girl was killed after being thrown off her school bus in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district Monday.

As per a report by Indian Express, the child identified as Raksha S, hailing from Siddenahalli came under the bus’s rear wheels and died on spot after sustaining serious head injuries.

The incident took place in the afternoon of Monday around 3.45 pm when Raksha, the eldest daughter of Swamy, an agriculturist was on board her school bus and was returning home after school. Raksha was sitting facing the door of the bus which was not bolted properly.

Due to a number of reasons leading to the door being left unattended and rash driving by the bus driver, Raksha was tossed out of the vehicle while the bus was taking a hasty right.

According to the police, the child’s father used to drop her to school but while returning she availed the bus.

Following the incident, the driver and attendant of the bus fled from the spot leaving the vehicle and the children. At present, the Kanakapura rural police have registered a case against the driver and the attendant of the bus based on Swamy’s complaint. The police have also formed a team to trace them.

