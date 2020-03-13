Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

40-45 Bangladeshis With Coronavirus-like Symptoms Sent Back From Border, Says Official

They were sent back from the border after they were found to be having fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2020, 11:10 PM IST
40-45 Bangladeshis With Coronavirus-like Symptoms Sent Back From Border, Says Official
Representational Image: Reuters

Agartala: Around 40-45 Bangladeshis coming to India through the Akhaura check-post in Tripura on Friday were sent back from the border after they were found to be having fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

All of them had valid travel documents, they said. "A total of 40-45 Bangladeshis were sent back as they were found to be having fever, running nose, cough and difficulty in breathing. These are the symptoms of the COVID-19. So, they were sent back," said West Tripura District Surveillance Officer Sangeeta Chakraborty.

Those who were allowed to enter India through the Akhaura Integrated Check Post would be quarantined for 14 days in Tripura, she added.

Chakraborty said those having medical visas were allowed to enter till 5.30 pm only after they passed the thermal scanner test.

Tripura, which is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides, shares an 856-km-long border with the neighbouring country. It has eight designated check-posts, including the Akhaura ICP.

