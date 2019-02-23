English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
40 BJP Youth Wing Members Held for Protesting Outside Eden Gardens Demanding Removal of Pak Cricketers' Photos
The protesters demanded a meeting with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly to hand over a letter seeking removal of photographs of Pakistani cricketers from the stadium, BJP sources said.
File image of Eden Gardens. (Getty Images)
Kolkata: Over 40 members of the BJP's youth wing were on Saturday arrested for protesting outside the Eden Gardens here, demanding that the photographs of Pakistani cricketers, including that of Imran Khan, be removed from the iconic stadium's gallery.
The protesters demanded a meeting with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly to hand over a letter seeking removal of photographs of Pakistani cricketers from the stadium, BJP sources said.
Over 40 members of the BJP's youth wing have been arrested in this connection, a senior Kolkata police officer said.
The stadium's gallery features photographs of several Pakistani cricketers, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to a CAB official.
Ganguly, who has said that India should not play against Pakistan in the upcoming cricket World Cup protesting the Pulwama terror attack, could not be reached for his reaction.
The Eden Garden protest came close on the heels of similar agitations in cricket stadiums in Mumbai and Nagpur.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
