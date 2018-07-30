English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
40 Buses Torched, Stones Pelted in Pune as Maratha Quota Fire Burns Again
The protesters behind vandalism are suspected to be from the Maratha Kranti Morcha, the same group that led the multi-day Maharashtra-wide agitation over reservation for Marathas last week.
Several buses were stoned or set on fire in Pune in a sudden breach of peace. (News18)
Loading...
Pune: The protests for reservation in education and jobs for Marathas has once again turned violent, this time in Pune, as agitators torched at least 40 buses and damaged another 50 on Monday afternoon.
The protesters behind vandalism are suspected to be from the Maratha Kranti Morcha, the same group that led the multi-day Maharashtra-wide agitation over reservation for Marathas last week.
The buses were set on fire at the Chakan industrial area on the Pune-Nashik highway on the city's outskirts. The sudden violence has affected traffic movement in the area and hundreds of commuters have been left stranded.
To control the situation, authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code in the area that prohibits assembly of more than four people. Additional forces have been rushed to the spot.
The violence comes after two men committed suicide over demands for reservation for Marathas earlier in the day. While one man hung himself to death in Nanded, the other jumped in front of a train in Aurangabad.
Also Watch
The protesters behind vandalism are suspected to be from the Maratha Kranti Morcha, the same group that led the multi-day Maharashtra-wide agitation over reservation for Marathas last week.
The buses were set on fire at the Chakan industrial area on the Pune-Nashik highway on the city's outskirts. The sudden violence has affected traffic movement in the area and hundreds of commuters have been left stranded.
To control the situation, authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code in the area that prohibits assembly of more than four people. Additional forces have been rushed to the spot.
The violence comes after two men committed suicide over demands for reservation for Marathas earlier in the day. While one man hung himself to death in Nanded, the other jumped in front of a train in Aurangabad.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Airtel Launches Rs 597 Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls And no FUP Limit
- Drake 'In My Feelings' Kiki Challenge - Mumbai Police Warns People on Twitter
- Tesla Made a $1500 Surfboard, And it Sold Out in a Day
- Katrina Kaif Replaces Priyanka Chopra in Salman Khan-Starrer Bharat, Confirms Ali Abbas Zafar
- YouTube to Start With Scripted Series, Original Programming in India, Japan And Other Markets
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...