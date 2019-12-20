40 Detained After Violence in Daryaganj, Hundreds Outside Delhi Police HQ to Demand Their Release

New Delhi: The Delhi Police detained 40 people after a protest against the amended Citizenship Act turned violent in Daryaganj on Friday.

The detainees were kept inside the Daryaganj police station and not allowed to meet anyone for nearly three hours and several protesters, media persons and lawyers surrounded the police station to demand that the detainees be released or at least be allowed to speak to someone.

As the crowd outside the police station grew, the police eventually let a lawyer inside the station and gave a list of all those detained inside. Hundreds of protesters have also gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters at ITO in central Delhi to demand the release of all detained.

According to the police, the protesters had set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, right outside the office of the DCP. The fire was immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers.

The Delhi Police resorted to lathicharge and used water cannon to disperse protesters as violence marked a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday with stones being hurled on security personnel.

Police, however, denied baton charging the protesters and using teargas, saying it used "mild force" and water cannon.

"Hours after the violent protest near Delhi Gate, around 42 injured people, including eight policemen, got medical treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital. Two people admitted to the hospital have been seriously injured but their condition is not life-threatening at present. One person who has suffered a fracture in his leg is admitted in a ward," Dr Kishore Singh, MS, Lok Nayak Hospital told PTI

"On Friday afternoon, a large number of people gathered in the area of Jama Masjid for prayers. After the prayers, they wanted to proceed towards Jantar Mantar, but police persuaded them not to march towards Jantar Mantar, as the capacity of Jantar Mantar is meant for gatherings below 1,000 and also as no prior permission had been granted," a senior police officer said.

The protesters heeded to police advice and dispersed from Jama Masjid, but later assembled at Delhi Gate.

In the evening, some anti-social elements in the gathering started breaking the barricades and indulged in stone-pelting in a bid to march towards Jantar Mantar against the police advice. Police used water cannon and absolutely minimum force to push them back, police said.

They also set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj. However, the fire was immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers.

A total of 58 companies of security force personnel were brought in from outside to bolster the strength of local police.

There were large gatherings also in the areas of Seelampur, Shastri Park, Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh. Senior officers, with the help of prominent locals of the respective areas, constantly persuaded them and they were dispersed peacefully, the officer said.

