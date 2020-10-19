40 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take Chandigarh's Infection Tally To 13,686

Chandigarh: Forty fresh cases of coronavirus infection were reported in a day in Chandigarh taking the infection tally to 13,686, while no new deaths due to the disease was reported during the period. According to a bulletin, the death toll stood at 208.

Sixty-three patients were discharged following recovery, taking the total number of cured persons to 12,617. There are 861 active cases of COVID-19 in the city as of now, it stated. A total of 95,776 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 81,509 tested negative while reports of 127 samples were awaited, the bulletin stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor