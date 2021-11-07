40 Houses Catch Fire After 30 Bombs Hurled at Odisha Village Over Land Dispute; One Arrested

Forty houses caught fire after more than 30 bombs were hurled at the Nathapur village in Puri on Sunday after tensions erupted between locals over a land dispute. Police said the situation had been brought under control, and that one person was arrested in connection to the incident.

A group of people reportedly encroached upon the land in question, after which tensions erupted between two groups, and police rushed to the spot.

Additional SP, Puri, Mihir Panda said the situation had been brought under control and that seven platoons of the fire team had been deployed at the spot. “One person sustained injured and is admitted to the Puri hospital," the police official said, adding that one person had been arrested in connection to the incident.

“Forty families, displaced from Mahishapur had requested Nathapur residents to live near the village for few days. Even after the deadline passed, they did not leave the place and created disturbance, due to which tensions erupted," Advocate Rama Shankar Patra said.

