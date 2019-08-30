English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
40 People Booked for Thrashing Schoolteacher on Child-Lifting Suspicion
A case has been registered on Thursday and a search is on for the accused based on the video footage of the incident.
Muzaffarnagar: A case has been registered against 40 unidentified people for allegedly thrashing a school teacher on the suspicion of child-lifting in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Friday.
The incident occurred on Tuesday when Sachin came from Delhi in a train. The school teacher was rescued by the police, an officer said.
A case has been registered on Thursday and a search is on for the accused based on the video footage of the incident, the officer said.
