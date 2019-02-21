English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
40% People Feel Unsafe in Delhi, Only 14% Feel Unsafe in Mumbai: Survey
In Delhi, people belonging to skilled and unskilled labour classes feel the least secure.
Representational image (Pic: Reuters)
New Delhi: Forty per cent of people feel unsafe in Delhi, while only 14 per cent feel unsafe in Mumbai, claimed a survey conducted by an NGO.
In a survey of 28,624 households across Delhi, it was found 40 per cent of the respondents do not feel secure in the national capital and 50 per cent feel that the city is not secure for women, children and senior citizens.
Praja Foundation, an NGO, released its report on the 'State of Policing and Law and Order' on Thursday.
Twenty-one per cent of the respondents felt Mumbai is not safe for women, children and senior citizens, claimed the survey.
In Delhi, people belonging to skilled and unskilled labour classes feel the least secure.
A senior officer from the Delhi Police said, "The force is committed to ensure the safety of citizens. We have launched several community policing initiatives and have trained over two lakh women and girls under our self-defence programme in 2017, for which we also entered the Limca Book of Records. Heinous crimes like rapes, murders have seen a decline over the last couple of years."
The Delhi Police has engaged the Quality Council of India to conduct a public perception survey to understand the gaps between police functioning and people's expectations.
