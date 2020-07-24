40 People Quarantined in Tripura after Covid-19 Positive Man Organises Father's 'Shradh' Ceremony

In an alarming incident, a Covid-19 positive man was moved to a care centre by Agartala's Sepahijala district administration on Monday after he participated in a 'shradh' ritual for his father, flouting all the guidelines.

According to a report in The Times of India, officials said over 40 people, comprising the priest and some other guests, were exposed to the virus as they came in contact with the infected man. The man, who works with the Assam Rifles, had come home last week after his father died. He, however, tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the authorities permitted him to stay in home quarantine.

A health official told the publication that the man was asked to stay in his residence and adhere to the guidelines, but he did not follow their instructions and instead organised the ceremony in his house.

The man went on to call many people to the ritual, without disclosing his illness. Around 40 people had been extended an invitation to the ceremony. On Monday, authorities along with the police raided his premises and took him to the Covid care centre. The priest and the attendees were moved to a quarantine facility in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, Tripura recorded its ninth Covid-19 fatality after a 76-year-old woman succumbed to the disease here, while 126 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 3,469, an official said on Thursday.

So far, 2,033 people have recovered from the disease, the official said. The state now has 1,409 active Covid-19 cases. Nine patients have died of the infection and 18 have migrated to other states, the official said.