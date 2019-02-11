English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
40 School Students Hospitalised After Eating Saraswati Puja 'Prasad' in Jharkhand
The children supposedly started vomiting within hours of eating the sweets, which were distributed after the puja. The district’s education department has launched an investigation into the matter.
The 40 students are recuperating at Sadar hospital (Image: ANI).
Loading...
Lohardaga (Jharkhand): Over 60 school students fell ill after eating the 'prasad' that was distributed after Saraswati Puja at a school in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district.
"So far 40 children have come here. One or two are in a critical condition. It is a case of food poisoning, we are treating them accordingly," NDTV quoted Dr SS Khalid of the Sadar Hospital, as saying. The doctor also added that most of those who fell sick are six or seven years old.
The children supposedly started vomiting within hours of eating the sweets, which were distributed after the puja. According to the NDTV report, the organisers claimed that nothing seemed amiss with the ingredients that went into making the sweets, at the time when they were bought.
The district’s education department has launched an investigation into the matter. "The administration is investigating, we will take action against whoever is found guilty. We will get the food sample examined to find out the cause," the report quoted the District Education Officer of Lohardaga, Ratan Mahwar, as saying.
(With PTI inputs).
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"So far 40 children have come here. One or two are in a critical condition. It is a case of food poisoning, we are treating them accordingly," NDTV quoted Dr SS Khalid of the Sadar Hospital, as saying. The doctor also added that most of those who fell sick are six or seven years old.
The children supposedly started vomiting within hours of eating the sweets, which were distributed after the puja. According to the NDTV report, the organisers claimed that nothing seemed amiss with the ingredients that went into making the sweets, at the time when they were bought.
The district’s education department has launched an investigation into the matter. "The administration is investigating, we will take action against whoever is found guilty. We will get the food sample examined to find out the cause," the report quoted the District Education Officer of Lohardaga, Ratan Mahwar, as saying.
(With PTI inputs).
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Angana Chakrabarti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dacia Duster Based Pickup Confirmed for 2019 Unveil, Different from Renault Oroch
- Delhi Traffic Cop Holds Up Mirror to Show Helmet-less Passenger the 'Real Danger'
- 'The Favourite' Rules BAFTAs With Most Wins, 'Roma' Takes Best Picture Honour
- PSG's Edinson Cavani Doubtful for Man United Game
- Hope Raman is Given Time to Implement His Vision: Powar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results