40 Test Positive in MP Village after Covid Infected Youth Attends Marriage, Serves Food

At least 40 people tested positive after a youth broke covid-19 quarantine rules and spread infection at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh’s Niwari district. The administration sealed the entire village after the area reported a large number of positive cases.

Arun Mishra, 24, who had tested positive for the COVID-19 on April 27, was asked to isolate himself at home and had been prescribed medicines by government doctors, said officials. Locals however said the man did not shift to home quarantine and the local administration did not paste any notice outside his home.

However, Mishra instead attended a wedding with Singh in Luhurguva village, around 40 km from the district headquarters, on April 29 and even served food to the guests, the official said.

Soon after the wedding functions, people especially near Mishra’s house in Bada Bazaar area started falling ill and began testing positive for covid-19.

Luhurguva village has been sealed and declared a red zone, as at least 40 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after the wedding, Tarun Jain, SDM Prithvipur said. It was also revealed that the marriage function was organised without the permission of the administration.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Disaster Management Act.

