40 UP Children Seen Attending Classes in Viral Video, Probe Ordered Against School for Flouting Virus Rules

A probe has been ordered against a private school in Madhavgarh area that was found to be open even though all educational institutions remain closed in Uttar Pradesh due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A video of the school where about 40 children were found to be attending classes amid the pandemic has gone viral on various social media platforms on Wednesday.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Prem Chand, said: "The government has not allowed opening of schools. We are investigating this case and, if found guilty, the recognition of the school, will be cancelled. The principal and owner of the school will also face legal action."

Moreover, he said that none of the students were seen wearing face masks in the video.

"It is also being investigated whether classes were being held or coaching classes were taking place. In both cases, action will be taken," the BSA said.

Due to the threat of the Coronavirus, the state government has directed all educational institutions to remain closed and online classes were being held in most of the educational institutions.