INDIA

1-MIN READ

40 Websites of Banned Group Sikhs For Justice Blocked by Govt

File photo of pro-Khalistan protesters staging demonstrations in New York.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) is the nodal authority for monitoring the cyber space in India.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: July 5, 2020, 7:47 PM IST
As many as 40 websites belonging to the Sikh For Justice (SFJ), an outlawed organisation, have been blocked by the government for supporting secessionist activities, the Home Ministry said on Sunday.

The US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is a pro-Khalistan group.

"Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an unlawful organisation under the UAPA,1967, launched a campaign for registering supporters for its cause. On recommendation of MHA, MEITY has issued orders under Sec. 69 A of the I.T. Act, 2000, for blocking 40 websites of SFJ," a home ministry spokesperson said.

Last year, the home ministry had banned the SFJ for its alleged anti-national activities.

The SFJ pushed for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda.

It openly espouses the cause of Khalistan and in that process challenges the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, another official said.

