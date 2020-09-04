INDIA

1-MIN READ

40-year-old Arrested in Odisha for 'Hate Posts' against PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath

Image for Representation

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested the accused identified as Sayad Hassan Ahmed, 40, a resident of Kusumbhi village in Salipur. The case was registered at Singhabali police station under Baghpat district.

A man from Odisha's Cuttack district has been arrested on charges of posting hate messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and some religious leaders on social media, said police on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested the accused identified as Sayad Hassan Ahmed, 40, a resident of Kusumbhi village in Salipur. The case was registered at Singhabali police station under Baghpat district.

The accused has been booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sedition charge, police said. Ahmed faces charges of posting threats against emminent personalities, said police.

