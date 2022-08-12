CHANGE LANGUAGE
40-Year-Old Chennai Woman Allegedly Kidnapped, Gang raped; 6 Arrested

Last Updated: August 12, 2022, 08:41 IST

Chennai, India

The incident took place when the woman from Chennai was travelling by car when a man signaled the driver to stop, called on five more men and allegedly thrashed the driver.

A 40-year-old woman travelling with her family friend was kidnapped and gang raped by 6 men near Chennai. The incident took place when the woman was travelling by car when a man signaled the driver to stop, called on five more men and allegedly thrashed the driver.

The men then allegedly threw the driver out and began driving the car with the woman inside. After driving for a short distance, the six men took the woman to an isolated spot and allegedly took turns to rape her, according to the police.

The friend meanwhile alerted the police who then rushed to the spot and nabbed one of the six accused at first while others fled. The Chennai police however arrested all 6 accused later on.

