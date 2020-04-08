40-year-old Criminal Shot in the Mouth in UP, Body Thrown in Field
Azizullah was a known criminal of the district and has been to jail on several occasions. His family members, however, claimed that he was working as a property dealer and had been threatened by rivals after their mobile phone went missing.
Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): A 40-year-old history-sheeter, Azizullah, was shot dead in Jaunpur on Tuesday. The criminal was shot in the mouth and his body was thrown into a wheat field in Hauz Chitarsari area under the Kotwali police circle.
The police, on receiving information, seized the body and sent it for post mortem.
No arrests have yet been made in this case so far.
