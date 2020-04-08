Take the pledge to vote

40-year-old Criminal Shot in the Mouth in UP, Body Thrown in Field

Azizullah was a known criminal of the district and has been to jail on several occasions. His family members, however, claimed that he was working as a property dealer and had been threatened by rivals after their mobile phone went missing.

IANS

Updated:April 8, 2020, 11:23 AM IST
40-year-old Criminal Shot in the Mouth in UP, Body Thrown in Field
Image for representation.

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): A 40-year-old history-sheeter, Azizullah, was shot dead in Jaunpur on Tuesday. The criminal was shot in the mouth and his body was thrown into a wheat field in Hauz Chitarsari area under the Kotwali police circle.

The police, on receiving information, seized the body and sent it for post mortem.

Azizullah was a known criminal of the district and has been to jail on several occasions. His family members, however, claimed that he was working as a property dealer and had been threatened by rivals after their mobile phone went missing.

No arrests have yet been made in this case so far.

