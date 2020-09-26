INDIA

40-Year-Old Cyclist Dies After Getting Hit by Speeding Van in Delhi's Nizamuddin Area

(Representative image. )

According to police, Ajay Kumar Singh, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was hit by a Champion delivery van on Friday.

A 40-year-old cyclist has died in a road accident here after a speeding van hit him from behind at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in the Nizamuddin area, police said.

According to police, Ajay Kumar Singh, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was hit by a Champion delivery van on Friday.

"The cyclist died on the spot. He was working as a security guard at a showroom in Connaught place," said R.P. Meena, DCP South East Delhi.

Satender Singh, the driver, a resident of Delhi's Govindpuri, was apprehended on the spot.

Police said that a case has been registered.

