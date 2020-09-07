40-year-old Indian Arrested for Sexually Abusing Jogger in Dubai

A 40-year-old Indian expat sexually abused a jogger while she was exercising near her residence in Dubai, according to a media report. The incident took place at Bur Dubai in June, police told the Dubai Court of First Instance during a hearing of the case on Sunday According to police, the man touched the woman inappropriately while she was exercising near her residence, the Gulf News reported.

After a call was received at the Dubai Police command room about the incident, two policeman who were patrolling in the area went to the scene and met the victim who was crying. Dubai Police then scanned the area and arrested the man who was identified by the victim.

"He admitted to touching the woman…He kept apologising, but we noticed that he was drunk," the police told the court. Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the man with sexual abuse and illegal consumption of alcohol. The next hearing is scheduled for September 16 and the defendant remains in police custody.