40-year-old Jail Inmate Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh

Representative image

Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh said that Joginder was lodged at the temporary jail in Sarangpur after being booked under the Gangsters Act.

A 40-year-old jail inmate ended his life here on Sunday by hanging himself using a piece of cloth, police said. Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh said that Joginder was lodged at the temporary jail in Sarangpur after being booked under the Gangsters Act.

He hanged himself using a 'gamchaa', the officer said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The police did not immediately say why Joginder killed himself.


