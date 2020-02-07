Take the pledge to vote

40-year-old Man Arrested for Raping Stepdaughter in Odisha's Jajpur

The victim narrated her ordeal to her mother when she returned home on Wednesday evening following which her mother filed a police complaint.

PTI

February 7, 2020
40-year-old Man Arrested for Raping Stepdaughter in Odisha's Jajpur
Representative image.

Jajpur (Odisha): A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 7-year-old stepdaughter in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at Dharmasala area of the district, the police said. The accused is a resident of Sunguda village in the district.

The incident came to fore after the girl's mother filed a complaint with the Dharmasala police station on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The victim narrated her ordeal to her mother when she returned home on Wednesday evening following which her mother filed a police complaint, the officer said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, he said.

"We have arrested the accused and medical examination have been conducted on both the accused and the girl," the Inspector-in-charge of Dharmasala police station, Saroj Kumar Sahu, said.

The accused was arrested and forwarded to court, the police officer said, adding that the court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

