40-year-old Man Lynched in Jharkhand's Dumka District for Committing Burglary: Police

The villagers beat him up with sticks, leading to his death on the spot, he said, adding that three or four of his associates managed to flee the spot.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2020, 9:49 PM IST
40-year-old Man Lynched in Jharkhand's Dumka District for Committing Burglary: Police
The deceased was wanted in at least six theft cases in the district, police said. (Representative Image)

A 40-year-old man was allegedly lynched by residents of a village in Jharkhand's Dumka district while trying to flee after committing a burglary, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Kendua village in Sareiyahaat police station area on Thursday night when the man, wanted in several burglary cases, was caught by villagers while trying to decamp with valuables stolen from one of the houses, District Superintendent of Police Y S Ramesh said.

The villagers beat him up with sticks, leading to his death on the spot, he said, adding that three or four of his associates managed to flee the spot.

The deceased was wanted in at least six theft cases in the district, Ramesh said.

Two FIRs were lodged against unknown persons based on the complaints of the owner of the house that was burgled and the wife of the deceased, he said.

No arrests have been made so far, the officer added.

