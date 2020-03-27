40-year-old Man Lynched in Jharkhand's Dumka District for Committing Burglary: Police
The villagers beat him up with sticks, leading to his death on the spot, he said, adding that three or four of his associates managed to flee the spot.
The deceased was wanted in at least six theft cases in the district, police said. (Representative Image)
A 40-year-old man was allegedly lynched by residents of a village in Jharkhand's Dumka district while trying to flee after committing a burglary, police said on Friday.
The incident occurred at Kendua village in Sareiyahaat police station area on Thursday night when the man, wanted in several burglary cases, was caught by villagers while trying to decamp with valuables stolen from one of the houses, District Superintendent of Police Y S Ramesh said.
The villagers beat him up with sticks, leading to his death on the spot, he said, adding that three or four of his associates managed to flee the spot.
The deceased was wanted in at least six theft cases in the district, Ramesh said.
Two FIRs were lodged against unknown persons based on the complaints of the owner of the house that was burgled and the wife of the deceased, he said.
No arrests have been made so far, the officer added.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Year After Disappointing Ending, Game of Thrones is Back to Entertain You in Lockdown
- Kanika Kapoor Deletes COVID-19 Post from Instagram
- OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Leaked: IP68 Certification, New Green Colour on its Way
- There is NO WhatsApp Gold: The Martinelli Hoax is Back, And Here is How You Save Yourself
- Ordering Food Delivery? Be Careful, Coronavirus Could Hitch a Ride Into Your Home