40-year-old Man Shot Dead in Bikaner, His Bag Carrying Cash Snatched; BJP Leader Orders Probe

Unidentified masked men shot dead a trader in Rajasthan's Bikaner district and fled away with his bag stashed with cash, police said Saturday. The incident happened late Friday night when incense stick manufacturer Giriraj Agarwal, 40, was returning home after collecting cash. Two masked men stopped him on Pugal Road and tried snatching his bag. When Agarwal resisted, the accused shot at him and fled away with his bag full of cash, according to the Naya Shahar police station.

Agarwal was taken to PBM Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said, adding that the accused are absconding. Local leaders staged a dharna demanding the arrest of the accused, following which police and administrative officials reached the spot to hold talks with protestors.

BJP district president Akhilesh Pratap Singh said a three-member fact-finding committee of the party will be in the city. Public Health Engineering Department Minister and Bikaner MLA BD Kalla have asked officials for the immediate arrest of criminals.