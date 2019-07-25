Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

40-year-old Man Sleeping in Balcony Mauled to Death by Leopard in Udaipur

Agitated villagers blocked the Udaipur-Ahmedabad National Highway following the incident but the blockade was lifted after Forest Department and senior police officials spoke with the protesters.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 7:39 AM IST
Representative image. (Reuters)
Udaipur: A 40-year-old man has been killed by a leopard in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

Devi Lal Meena was asleep in the balcony of his house in Bara-Bhangla Ghat village on Tuesday night when the leopard attacked him and dragged him away, they said.

Villagers informed police after noticing blood stains outside Meena's residence. He was alone at home at the time, Assistant Police Inspector Nana Lal said.

The body was located and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Lal said agitated villagers blocked the Udaipur-Ahmedabad National Highway following the incident but the blockade was lifted after Forest Department and senior police officials spoke with the

protesters.

The body was handed over to the family members later, he added.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

