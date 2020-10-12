40-year-old Man Thrashed, Burned to Death Over Suspicion of Sorcery in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

A 40-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district was beaten and burnt to death by unidentified villagers on suspicion of sorcery. The victim identified as Nayakamma from Pullaguda village in the district's Gottipally panchayat had allegedly caused the death of a villager through sorcery.

"The people went to a sage in Odisha to confirm if Nayakamma's sorcery was the cause of the villager's death. The man had confirmed their suspicions," a local police official said.

The accused then returned to the village, thrashed and burned him.

Meanwhile, police are yet to arrest the accused and are investigating the killing. "His wife and son gave us some names of the suspected people involved in beating and burning Nayakamma," said the official.

A case was registered on unknown persons under Section 302, 201 and 34 of Indian Penal Code. The deceased owned and cultivated an acre of land for livelihood in the scheduled tribe (ST) village.