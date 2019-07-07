40-Year-Old Priest Held for Sexually Assaulting Boys at Kerala Home
The priest has been charged under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.
Image for representation.
Kochi: A 40-year-old Christian priest was arrested Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting inmates of a boys' home here, police said.
George alias Jerry was arrested on a complaint lodged by the parents of the children who ran away from the home in Perumbadom near here on Saturday night when he allegedly attempted to sexually assault them, they said.
He was the director of the boys' home which provided shelter and education for children from poor families. The issue came to light when seven children ran away from the home and called their parents from a phone with the help of a person whom they met on a street Saturday night, police said.
The priest has been charged under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Bajaj Pulsar 180 Modified to Look Like Ducati Scrambler Looks Legit
- Deepika Padukone Posts Most Romantic Birthday Message for Her 'Lover' Ranveer Singh
- Why this Photo of Malala Yousafzai is Making People Call the Canadian Politician a 'Hypocrite'
- 'Captain India': Soldiers Brave Falling Rocks to Build Human Shield for Amarnath Yatris, Earn Respect
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Boston after Smoke Detected Onboard, Battery Pack Being Blamed
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s