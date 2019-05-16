Take the pledge to vote

40-Year-old Russian Tourist Dies of Suspected Sunstroke in Hyderabad

Alexander, aged over 40, had come here a few days ago from Goa and on Tuesday afternoon some locals alerted the police about a foreign national lying unconscious near a building.

May 16, 2019
Vehicles move through a mirage of heat formed at a road on a hot day in Hyderabad. Image: Reuters
Hyderabad: A Russian national on a tourist visa to the country died at a state-run hospital here of suspected sunstroke, police said Thursday.

Alexander, aged over 40, had come here a few days ago from Goa and on Tuesday afternoon some locals alerted the police about a foreign national lying unconscious near a
building. A police official said he took the foreigner to a nearby hospital from where he was shifted to a state-run hospital and underwent treatment for sunstroke symptoms, but died Tuesday night.

The police official established the foreigner's identity after examining his digital camera and found pictures of a shooting scene of an upcoming Telugu film for which he was engaged for a few scenes.

The official said he has informed Alexander's friend in Goa about the incident. A case was registered and the body was being preserved at the hospital.
