40-Year-old Russian Tourist Dies of Suspected Sunstroke in Hyderabad
Alexander, aged over 40, had come here a few days ago from Goa and on Tuesday afternoon some locals alerted the police about a foreign national lying unconscious near a building.
Vehicles move through a mirage of heat formed at a road on a hot day in Hyderabad. Image: Reuters
Hyderabad: A Russian national on a tourist visa to the country died at a state-run hospital here of suspected sunstroke, police said Thursday.
Alexander, aged over 40, had come here a few days ago from Goa and on Tuesday afternoon some locals alerted the police about a foreign national lying unconscious near a
building. A police official said he took the foreigner to a nearby hospital from where he was shifted to a state-run hospital and underwent treatment for sunstroke symptoms, but died Tuesday night.
The police official established the foreigner's identity after examining his digital camera and found pictures of a shooting scene of an upcoming Telugu film for which he was engaged for a few scenes.
The official said he has informed Alexander's friend in Goa about the incident. A case was registered and the body was being preserved at the hospital.
