40-year-old Sentenced to Life for Sexually Abusing Daughter in TN's Ooty

The district court here on Friday sentenced a 40-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment and fined him Rs 10 lakh for sexually abusing his daughter. The man had been abusing his daughter from 2014 to 2017 and threatened his wife of dire consequences if the matter was leaked.

Unable to bear the torture, the teenaged daughter lodged a complaint with the police in September 2017 and got his father arrested. The trial was on in the district court.

Judge Arunachalam sentenced the man to life imprisonment under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh.