Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

40-year-old Woman Alleges Rape by Four People in Rajasthan

A medical examination of the victim was conducted on Monday and matter was being probed by the police.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 5:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
40-year-old Woman Alleges Rape by Four People in Rajasthan
Representative image.
Loading...

Jaipur: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four people in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said Monday.

An FIR was registered against Ashok Bairwa, Dinesh Bairwa, Girdhar Sharma and Kailash Sharam under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Sunday, they said.

A medical examination of the victim was conducted on Monday, police said, adding the matter was being probed.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram