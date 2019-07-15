English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
40-year-old Woman Alleges Rape by Four People in Rajasthan
A medical examination of the victim was conducted on Monday and matter was being probed by the police.
Representative image.
Jaipur: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four people in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said Monday.
An FIR was registered against Ashok Bairwa, Dinesh Bairwa, Girdhar Sharma and Kailash Sharam under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Sunday, they said.
