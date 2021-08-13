40-yr-old Man Abducts, Rapes & Attempts to Murder Minor In Rajasthan

A forty-year-old man allegedly abducted and raped a minor girl on Thursday in Rajasthan’s Barmer district near the India-Pakistan border and then attempted to kill her. The victim’s family filed a complaint with the Barmer women police station.

Seema Chopra, a sub-inspector at the Barmer women police station, said that an FIR has been registered against an unknown man for abducting and raping the minor.

“The victim is a minor. According to the complaint lodged by the family members, the girl was herding cattle near the border area that comes under the jurisdiction of Barmer police station. She was abducted and raped multiple times by an unknown criminal,” Chopra said.

The sub-inspector added that the girl was spotted in an unconscious state with a rope tied around her neck. “The perpetrator, to hide the crime and to protect his identity, tried to strangulate the girl. The victim might have become unconscious and the perpetrator left the site believing she was dead,” Chopra said.

She further told the media that the girl was rushed to the district government hospital for medical attention and other tests.

Barmer superintendent of police (SP) Anand Sharma has formed a special team to investigate and nab the alleged rapist. “A team has been rushed to the spot and raids are being conducted to nab the criminal. We are also taking help from our forensic experts to collect scientific evidence from the crime scene,” Sharma said. He added that an FIR against an unknown criminal has been registered under the IPC Sections 342, 376 (2) (N) and POCSO Act.

“When the girl did not return home late evening, we, along with villagers, started a search operation. We found the girl in an unconscious state with a rope tied around her neck,” the family said.

The girl, after regaining consciousness, told her family that a man in his early 40s raped her multiple times and then tried to kill her.

