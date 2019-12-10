Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

40-yr-old Woman Takes Uncle to Court for Raping Her Since She Was 4, Forcing Multiple Abortions

The victim told a trial court that the man had raped her first in 1981 which continued till she reached Class 10th when her last abortion was done and that he has been harassing her for sex ever since she got divorced in August 2014.

PTI

Updated:December 10, 2019, 2:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
40-yr-old Woman Takes Uncle to Court for Raping Her Since She Was 4, Forcing Multiple Abortions
Representative image: Reuters

New Delhi: Raped repeatedly by maternal uncle ever since she was a toddler and had to later undergo multiple abortions, a nearly 40-year-old woman has finally been able to get him to face trial in a Delhi court.

The woman alleged that she was first sexually abused in 1981 when she was 4-year-old and was made to undergo three abortions by the time she reached Class 10th.

Additional Sessions Judge Umed Singh Grewal framed charges against the man saying prima facie alleged offences of rape and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code are made out against the accused, who is also the husband of the victim's step-sister.

The woman had lodged an FIR against the accused in 2016.

The victim told a trial court that the man had raped her first in 1981 which continued till she reached Class 10th when her last abortion was done and that he has been harassing her for sex ever since she got divorced in August 2014.

The woman said that she had told her mother and other family members about the acts of the man, who was her maternal uncle, but no one came forward for her help and instead she was scolded by everyone for complaining and was asked not to tell anybody else.

She said that later her step-sister was married off to him and they kept staying in her house after which the accused used to harass her on a regular basis.

The victim said in her complaint that in 2016 she was not allowed to attend her mother's funeral and was asked to accede to demands of the accused for seeing her for the last time.

The woman in her complaint had also alleged that the sons of the accused and other relatives had threatened to kill her.

The counsel for accused submitted before court that he was conceding with the charges against the accused but asserted that no charge be made out against other people in the case because the allegations were general and vague.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram