400 Farmers from Kerala Join Ongoing Protest Against Agri Laws Near Rajasthan-Haryana Border
1-MIN READ

400 Farmers from Kerala Join Ongoing Protest Against Agri Laws Near Rajasthan-Haryana Border

File photo of farmers protest. (Image: PTI)

File photo of farmers protest. (Image: PTI)

A group of farmers from Kerala came to Alwar's Shahjahanpur on Friday to participate in the sit-in launched by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha against the Centre's farm laws, former CPI (M) MLA Amra Ram said.

Around 400 farmers from Kerala have joined the ongoing agitation near the Rajasthan-Haryana border against three new farm laws. A group of farmers from Kerala came to Alwar's Shahjahanpur on Friday to participate in the sit-in launched by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha against the Centre's farm laws, former CPI (M) MLA Amra Ram said.

He said the farmers are protesting on a 3-km stretch of the highway, which has one service lane opened for locals.

"The farmers are protesting under intense cold conditions but the Centre is not bothered," he added.


