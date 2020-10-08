400 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Uttarakhand, Death Toll Crosses 700

Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s COVID tally rose to 53,359 on Thursday with 400 more people testing positive while 14 more infected people died at different hospitals, the daily health bulletin showed. Haridwar reported 76 cases, Dehradun 70, Chamoli 64, Nainital 58, Udham Singh Nagar 32, Uttarkashi 23, Pithoragarh 22, Rudraprayag 19, Pauri 13, Champawat 10, Bageshwar 10 and Tehri 3, the state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 14 more COVID patients died at different hospitals in the state taking the toll to 702, the bulletin said. So far, 44,535 infected people have recovered from the disease with 273 having migrated out of the state while there are 7849 active cases, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor