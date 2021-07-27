4000 Employees of Three Power Corporations Go on Strike in Uttarakhand

Around 4,000 employees of three power corporations of Uttarakhand under the banner of 10 different associations have gone on an indefinite strike from midnight on Monday. The employees on Sunday appealed to people to make arrangements to deal with power cuts as no field worker of the electricity department will be available due to the strike.

The employees are on strike as the higher authorities have failed to fulfil their 14-point demand. The demands include elimination of discrepancy in pay scale, implementation of equal pay for equal work and allowances among others. The workers have said that they won’t return to their respective jobs till the authorities don’t listen to their demands.

Along with Shailendra Dubey, the President of the Electricity Employees Federation of India, the Secretariat Employees Federation has also supported the demands of the electricity employees.

Due to the protest and minimum working personnel at the power stations several cities in the state are dealing with long hours of power cut. The employees have also refused to join the night duty at power substations and hydroelectric projects due to the ongoing protest.

The employees have been raising their voice from time to time to fulfil these demands since 2017. However, they have not yet got a satisfactory solution from the government yet.

Before marching onto the roads, the workers approached the Secretary, energy officials, and the senior officers in the Secretariat.

On Monday a delegation of the employees held a meeting with the Secretary of the power department and then with the Chief Secretary at the state secretariat. But the meeting failed as no satisfactory result came out.

The employees have pleaded to the general public to make other arrangements regarding electricity till the time the protest continues.

