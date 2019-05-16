English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
4,000 Spotted Deer Missing From Balukhand-Konark Sanctuary After Cyclone Fani Traced
Separate herds of the spotted deer were noticed near water bodies inside the sanctuary on Wednesday and their pictures have been captured on camera, said Divisional Forest Officer Harshvardhan Udgata.
Photo fro representation.
Bhubaneswar: In a major relief to forest officials and nature lovers, many spotted deer that went missing from Balukhand-Konark sanctuary during cyclone 'Fani' have been traced, a forest official said Thursday. About 4,000 spotted deer were missing from the sanctuary located in Puri district of Odisha.
Loading...
